March 18, 2024
Balam Pickari, Rang Barse, Do Me A Favour: Hindi Songs To Add In Your Holi 2024 Playlist
Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the perfect song to add to your Holi party list.
Source: X
Rang Barse from the film Silsila is a quintessential Holi song. No Holi celebration is complete without the song being played once.
Source: IMDb
Do Me A Favour from the Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra starrer Waqt: Race Against Time is another song elemental to Holi celebration.
Source: IMDb
Add a filmy touch to your Holi celebration by playing Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban.
Source: IMDb
Holi Ke Din Sab Mil Jaate Hain is another classic song that is a must-add to your Holi party playlist.
Source: IMDb
For the younger generation, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya's title track serves as a perfect addition to the party playlist.
Source: IMDb
Jai Jai Shivshankar is another groove-worthy track on the festival of colours.
Source: IMDb