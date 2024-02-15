February 14, 2024
Before Bramayugam, Malayalam Horror Films To Watch
Bhoothakaalam is a psychological thriller and horror movie directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Shane Nigam, Revathi, Saiju Kurup, and Valsala Menon.
Source: IMDb
Cold Case is a 2021 Malayalam-language crime thriller movie directed by Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V. Nath. It is a hybrid crime investigation story and a horror story that runs parallel.
Conjuring Kannappan, 2023 Indian Tamil-language comedy horror film. The plot revolves around the family that finds in itself the nightmarish realm.
Romancham is a 2023 Indian Malayalam-language horror comedy film. The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan and stars Soubin Shahir and Sneha Matthew.
Praana is a 2019 Indian psychological thriller film is in Malayalam. It was directed by V. K. Prakash and written by Rajesh Jayaraman. The film stars Nithya Menen, Prem Kumar, Kunchacko Boban.
Directed by Jenuse Mohamed, and written by Jenuse Mohamed, the movie Nine is starred by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Wamiqa Gabbi. When supernatural forces conspire to snatch a father's son.
Kumari is a 2022 Malayalam-language film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi in the title role. Kumari is about a naive woman named Kumari who is married off far from home in Kanhirangat.
