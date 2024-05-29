May 29, 2024
Best Emotional South Korean Movies
The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale follows the Odd Park family, who discover a zombie created by pharmaceutical company experiments and profit from it, as villagers mutate.
Source: Amazon Prime
Inseparable Bros follows Dong Goo, a five-year-old athlete, and Se Ha, a psychically disabled intellectual, as they live as a single unit until Dong-gu's mother takes over.
Source: IMDb
Scandal Makers follows Nam Hyeon-Soo, a radio DJ, as he faces a transformation when Hwang Jeong-Nam, a young woman, claims him as her father, turning him into a grandfather.
Source: IMDb
Maundy Thursday follows Yu-Jeong, a suicidal inmate on death row, and Yun-soo, a child who experienced horrific experiences, as they form a deep connection and understanding.
Source: IMDb
A Brand New Life is based on Ounie Lecomte's directorial debut, A Brand New Life, follows a girl in 1975 Seoul who struggles to adapt to her new life after her father's abandonment.
Source: IMDb
Secret Sunshine, based on Lee Cheong-jun's short fiction, follows Shin-ae, a widow, as she moves to a small town with her son, facing challenges and tragedies.
Source: IMDb
Pawn follows Doo-Suk and Jong-Bae, debt collectors, who kidnap Seung-Yi, a 9-year-old girl from her illegal immigrant mother. As they cohabit, they form a dysfunctional, unconventional family bond.
Source: IMDb