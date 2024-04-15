April 15, 2024
Best Mango Varieties You Will Find In India
Alphonso mangoes have a unique taste that is unlike any other mango. The fruit is sweet, but not too sweet. Alphonso mangoes also have a hint of tartness and a creamy texture.
Kesar Mango is one of the most expensive mango varieties available in India due to its unique taste, aroma, and texture.
The Himsagar mango is a popular mango originated in the modern-day Bangladesh. Himsagar is popular because of its relatively long shelf life and a substantial amount of pulp.
Dasheri mangoes are great source of fibre to help with digestion and vitamin C to boost the immune system. The fruits are an excellent source of zinc, vitamin E, iron, calcium, and other quantities.
Langra is popular for its vibrant green skin. It naturally tastes rich, with a smooth texture and has a voluptuous juicy pulp.
The Neelum mangoes are popular for their divine floral aroma, beautiful shape, and taste. Neelum' is a South Indian dessert mango, widely grown throughout the country.
The fruit Chaunsa has a golden-yellow color when it is soft, is almost fiberless, and has an aromatic, pleasant, sweet flavour. It is commonly available varieties in Pakistan are greenish-yellow.
