Best Movies Of John Abraham To Watch Before Vedaa
Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham was one of hits of 2004. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Dhoom
The actor portrayed a charming upper-class Gandhian who falls in love with a widow in a pre-Independence drama film.
Source: IMDb
Dostana, a comedy film, two straight men pretend to be gay couples while trying to rent an apartment in Miami.
Source: IMDb
John Abraham is depicted as a terrorist, known as Sameer, Sam Sheikh in New York.
Source: IMDb
Force is a movie based on John who portrayed a formidable and unyielding police officer in this thrilling action-packed film.
Source: IMDb
In Desi Boyz, John Abraham is known as Nikhil 'Nick' Mathur, also known as Hunter.
Source: IMDb
Shootout at Wadala stars John Abraham as Manya Surve, a notorious Mumbai gangster, in a 2013 Bollywood film based on a true story, a prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala.
Source: IMDb