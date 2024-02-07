January 11, 2024
Beyond Evil to Save Me: Top psychological K-drama thrillers to keep you hooked
Strangers from Hell:
Follow Yoon Jong Woo's unsettling experiences in Seoul in this psychological thriller that keeps viewers on edge.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Psychological Thriller K-Dramas
Source: Image/ IMDb
Save Me:
Im Sang Mi's harrowing tale unfolds in SAVE ME, delving into the eerie challenges faced in a rural setting.
Source: Image/ IMDb
EXTRACURRICULAR: Navigating the challenges of high school, extracurricular offers a unique perspective on societal survival.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Voice: Featuring a compelling storyline with intriguing characters, Voice delves into the complexities of law and crime.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Squid Game: This one's a gripping hit, that follows Seong Gi Hun's desperate journey in a dangerous survival game.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Flower of Evil: In this action-psychological thriller, Baek Hee Sung's hidden past adds suspense to his relationship with detective Cha Ji Won.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Stranger: Critically acclaimed, Stranger explores the realms of corruption and serial murders, delivering intense suspense.
Source: Image/ IMDb
Beyond Evil: Join Lee Dong Sik and Han Joo Won in this gripping crime thriller as they confront dark secrets and corruption.
Source: Image/ IMDb
365: Repeat the Year - Blending fantasy with suspense, this psychological thriller unravels a captivating and mysterious drama.
Source: Image/IMDb