April 17, 2024
Best Siddharth Movies To Watch
Bommarillu is about a man who confronts his domineering father to find true happiness and love, directed by Bommarillu Baskar and starring Siddharth, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj.
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a romantic film directed by Prabhu Deva, featuring Trisha Krishnan, Siddharth, Srihari, and Prakash Raj, where a wealthy English boy proves his work ethic.
Jigarthanda is baout an aspiring director who targets a ruthless gangster for a violent film, but his discreet research fails and he is caught snooping, causing chaos.
Chittha is about a man who raises his niece like his own daughter, but everything seems normal until the girl goes missing.
Six Indians help an English woman film a documentary on freedom fighters, reliving the long-forgotten saga of freedom, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Enakkul Oruvan is about a man with insomnia is tricked into buying Lucia, a drug that combines fantasy and reality, starring Siddharth, Deepa Sannidhi, and Srushti Dange.
Kaaviya Thalaivan is about two theater artists compete in a small drama troupe, directed by Vasanthabalan, written by Jayamohan, and featuring Siddharth,Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vedhika.
