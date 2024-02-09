February 8, 2024
Best Animated Films To Watch For Magical Cinematic Experience
Orion and the Dark, 2024 animated movie about a boy who faces his fears on a journey with a giant creature named Dark. The movie is directed by Sean Charmatz.
Moana, 2016 animated Disney film about a teenager who goes on a mission to save her people. Moana is directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, who also co-directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.
John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, and Joe Ranft are the creators of the Toy Story franchise. The Toy Story movie is about a young boy named Andy who receives a new Buzz Lightyear action.
The story is about the adventures of the animals who have been living in captivity for their entire lives. Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath directed the series.
The series is set in the background of Earth 20,000 years ago, when everything was covered in ice. A group of friends, Manny, a mammoth, Diego, a saber tooth tiger, and Sid, a sloth.
Finding Nemo revolves around the overprotective clownfish named Marlin (Brooks) who, along with a forgetful regal blue tang named Dory (DeGeneres). The movie is directed by Andrew Stanton.
Up is animated comedy-drama film produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney Pictures. It revolves around Carl Fredricksen, an old widower who goes on an adventure with Russell, a boy scout.
