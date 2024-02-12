February 12, 2024
Beyonce, Ariana Grande To Taylor Swift: Artists Releasing New Music Albums In 2024
This Is Me... Now is the upcoming ninth studio album by American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. It is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024,
Source: X
Everything I Thought It Was is the upcoming sixth studio album by American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. It is set to be released on March 15, 2024.
Source: X
Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys this year. It will be released on April 19 2024.
Source: X
Eternal Sunshine is the upcoming seventh studio album by American singer Ariana Grande. It is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024, through Republic Records.
Source: X
The latest one to join the list is Beyonce, who announced her album Act II on Monday, February 12 at the Super Bowl. The album will release on March 29.
Source: X