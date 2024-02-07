January 28, 2024

Bheja Fry To A Wednesday: Popular Hindi Movies With No Songs

Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor starrer Bheja Fry was a sleeper hit. It got released without any songs

Source: IMDb

Neeraj Pandey's thriller drama A Wednesday released with zero songs. It was a sleeper hit

Source: IMDb

Yash Chopra, who is known for larger than life song sequences, broke the mold with Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq.

Source: IMDb

Naseeruddin Shah's cult classic movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro had no songs. It is a must-watch Black comedy movie.

Source: IMDb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was a huge success. It had no song, however, a song was composed for the film but it was not part of the narrative.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide