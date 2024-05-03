May 2, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiya, Stree: Hindi Horror Comedy Films To Watch
Bhool Bhulaiya is about an NRI and his wife ignore ghost warnings at their ancestral home, leading to inexplicable occurrences that prompt him to seek help from a psychiatrist.
Source: instagram
Amar Kaushik directed Stree which is about a witch who kidnaps men at night, leaving only their clothes to be found the next day.
Source: IMDb
Bhediya, set in Arunachal forests, follows Bhaskar, a man transformed by a wolf, as he and his friends search for answers.
Source: IMDb
Phone Bhoot is about Ghostbusters, led by Gurmmeet Singh, face challenges when a eerie ghost reveals her business plan, causing their plans to fall apart.
Source: IMDb
Bhoot Police is about Two brothers, tasked with hunting and eradicating ghosts for money, who are assigned a remote village. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor.
Source: IMDb
Roohi is about two friends, hired to kidnap a bride, who find themselves in a twisted situation when one falls for the abductee and the other for the spirit possessed by her.
Source: IMDb
Laxmii Bomb is about Aasif who visits a haunted house and becomes possessed by a transgender spirit, who seeks revenge. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Sharad Kelkar.
Source: IMDb