Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Bhakshak To The Lady Killer, Her Popular Movies To Watch
Bhumi Pednekar took a bold creative risks by choosing projects that tackle timely and impactful socio-political issues. In her latest role, she portrays Vaishali, a fearless and determined role.
Bhumi Pednekar stars in upcoming Indian thriller film, Lady Killer, as Jahnvi Bhardwaj, a determined cop, alongside Arjun Kapoor and directed by Ajay Bahl.
Thank You for Coming is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language sex comedy film directed by Karan Boolani. The film follows Kanika Kapoor, a 32-year-old single woman, as she navigates her relationship.
Badhaai Do is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, featuring Bhumi Pednekar as Suman Singh, a physical education teacher.
In Bhoot part1, Bhumi Pedenkar played the role of his pregnant girlfriend Sapna who elopes, Prithvi Maurya, a shipping officer to stop a human trafficking operation.
In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Vedika who has a desire for a big city, and how her life unfolds.
Bheed is about the story of how several characters deal with the lockdown and migrate to a safe place. She played the role of a powerful and strong-willed character in the 2022 film Bheed.
