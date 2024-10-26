Republic Entertainment Desk

Bhumi Pednekar To Pashmina Roshan: Celebrities Attend Diwali Party In Style

AlayaF posed for papas at the Diwali party in a stunning black dress.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning the Diwali Party in white and silver lehenga and dupatta. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Avinash Tiwary arrives at a Diwali bash exuding elegance and festive charm in a blue kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Pashmina Roshan graces the Diwali party in a light silver saree. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth attended the Diwali party, showcasing their elegant and classic style in Anarkali suits and traditional South Indian charm in all-white ensembles.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party look was absolutely stunning. She wore a traditional multicolored lehenga that perfectly captured the festive spirit. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Nushratt Bharuccha looks gorgeous in a lehenga choli as she poses for the cameras  at the Diwali party. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sidhant Chaturvedi in white kurta pyjama at Diwali party.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha in red and Zaheer Iqbal in black are spotted together the event. The actress dazzled in a vibrant red anarkali that reflected the spirit of Diwali. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth made a stunning appearance at a Diwali party, where they were clicked taking photos with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla