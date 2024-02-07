January 27, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar Visits Kamakhya Devi Temple In Assam With Sister Samiksha
Bhumi Pednekar recently visited the ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam with her sister Samiksha.
She shared photos from her visit pilgrimage on social media on Saturday, January 27.
The actress and her sister were seen twinning in light yellow suits for their visit.
Both of them also adorned kumkum on their forehead and a garland on their neck.
The sister duo was seen posing in the front of the temple.
The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hill, stands as one of India's oldest and most revered Shakti Peethas dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.
