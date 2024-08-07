Republic Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Stuns In Denim-on-Denim Outfit

Sana Makbul, the latest winner of Bigg Boss OTT, was spotted flashing her million-dollar smile at the cameras.

The winner of the popular reality show was seen donning a stylish denim and white outfit, showcasing her effortless charm and elegance.

In the latest photos, Sana exudes confidence and poise, striking a pose in her chic ensemble.

She stepped out for a dinner outing days after her victory in the show.

She kept her look casual with minimal jewellery.

Sana kept her tresses open for the night out.

