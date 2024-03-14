March 13, 2024
Biopics On Musicians You Must Watch
The story of the legendary British rock band Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury set in 1985. Directed by Bryan Singer, the song video is starred Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton
Source: IMDb
Follows a young rapper in the Detroit area who struggling with every aspect of his life. Directed by Curtis Hanson, this movie is starred by Eminem, Brittany Murphy and Kim Basinger.
Source: IMDb
The movie is about Bob Dylan, where six characters embody a different aspect of the musician's life and work. Directed by Todd Haynes, it is starred Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett.
Source: IMDb
This movie is about the rise of Aretha Franklin's career in the profession of singing in the father's choir. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the movie is starred by Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker.
Source: IMDb
Based on the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, tracing the life from his childhood to becoming a rock. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this movie is starred by Tom Hanks, Austin Butler.
Source: IMDb
A Seattle musician's life and career are reminiscent of those of Kurt Cobain. Directed by Gus Van Sant this movie is starred by Michael Pitt, Lukas Haas and Asia Argento.
Source: IMDb
A Seattle musician's life and career are reminiscent of those of Kurt Cobain. Directed by Gus Van Sant this movie is starred by Michael Pitt, Lukas Haas and Asia Argento.
Source: IMDb