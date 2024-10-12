Bipasha Basu Attends Pujo With Husband Karan Singh Grover And Daughter Devi

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attended a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, born in November 2022.
Karan wore a white kurta pyjama set with a black sleeveless jacket. The star kid wore a red lehenga with golden border, choli, red net dupatta.
Bipasha Basu showcases minimal makeup and a big red bindi at the centerstage.
At the pandal, Devi, dressed in traditional attire, stole the show with her adorable red lehenga choli set, posing for pictures and performing namaste.
The actress wore a turquoise blue saree with golden threadwork, heavy kundan and pearl earrings, a necklace, matching bangles, and a neat bun for a festive look.
Bipasha Basu is seen interacting with locals on road.
Bipasha took her daughter Devi to the Durga Puja pandal during Subho Ashtami to seek blessings from Maa Durga.
Bipasha's stylish outfit and effortless stride made her stand out, turning heads as she walked.
