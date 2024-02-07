January 11, 2024

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett awarded honorary Oscar - her other movies to watch

What’s Love Got to Do with It: After moving to St Louis, Anna attempts to be a professional singer and achieves success, leading to a strained relationship with her husband.

Source: IMDb

Black Panther: After his father's death, T'Challa returns home to Wakanda to inherit his throne. However, a powerful enemy related to his family threatens to attack his nation.

Source: IMDb

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

Source: IMDb

Waiting to Exhale: The story is based on Terry McMillan's best-selling novel, portraying the friendship of four African women. It also highlights the struggles faced by women in today's world.

Source: IMDb

Boyz N the Hood: Three childhood friends, Darrin, Tre and Ricky, who struggle to cope with the distractions and dangers of growing up in a Los Angeles ghetto.

Source: IMDb

Mission: Impossible - Fallout: A group of terrorists plans to detonate three plutonium cores for a nuclear attack on different cities. Ethan Hunt, with his team, sets out to stop the carnage.

Source: IMDb

Sunshine State: it revolves around a Florida island besieged by country-club resort developers. Included in the story are a woman returning home, and a woman who is forced to sell her inherited place.

Source: IMDb

