January 16, 2024
BLACKPINK Jennie's Birthday: A Look At K-pop Idol's Fashion Moments
BLACKPINK Jennie revived a new genre of Balletcore with her performance outfit for the Born Pink concert tour.
Source: YG Entertainment
Jennie wore black and white tea-length dress from the Shanghai-based fashion brand Shushu/Tong for The Idol photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Source: X
Jennie attended the premiere of The Idol during the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a white lace midi dress, designed by Virginie Viard.
Source: X
For her MET Gala debut, Jennie opted for a vintage Chanel white minidress, adorned with a white rose.
Source: X
Jennie attended the Jennie at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on M in Honolulu, Hawaii in their pink ensemble.
Source: X
The "Human Chanel" Jennie wore a red top and skirt combo for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show.
Source: X
Jennie marked her presence at the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Source: X