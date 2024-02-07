January 16, 2024

BLACKPINK Jennie's Birthday: A Look At K-pop Idol's Fashion Moments

BLACKPINK Jennie revived a new genre of Balletcore with her performance outfit for the Born Pink concert tour.

Source: YG Entertainment

Jennie wore black and white tea-length dress from the Shanghai-based fashion brand Shushu/Tong for The Idol photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Source: X

Jennie attended the premiere of The Idol during the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a white lace midi dress, designed by Virginie Viard.

Source: X

For her MET Gala debut, Jennie opted for a vintage Chanel white minidress, adorned with a white rose.

Source: X

Jennie attended the Jennie at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on M in Honolulu, Hawaii in their pink ensemble.

Source: X

The "Human Chanel" Jennie wore a red top and skirt combo for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Source: X

Jennie marked her presence at the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Source: X

View Next Slide