January 15, 2024
BLACKPINK Jennie's Most Popular Songs As The Singer Turns 28: Solo, Ice Cream, Pink Venom
Solo was BLACKPINK Jennie's first single which made it to the Billboard charts. The song charted for a whole week at the number one spot on the World Digital Song Sales Chart.
In 2018, BLACKPINK Jennie's single You & Me, peaked at position seven on the Billboard Global 200.
Ice Cream, BLACKPINK's collaboration with Selena Gomez peaked at position thirteen back in 2020.
BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, peaked at position 22 in 2022. The band's edgy costumes made for a standout detail in the music video.
Shut Down, peaked on the Billboards charts at position 25, also in 2022. It was one of the band's earlier hits which made it to global recognition.
How You Like That, was also among the South Korean girl band's earlier hits, peaked at position thirty-three in 2020.
Sour Candy, BLACKPINK's collaboration with Lady Gaga peaked at position 33 on the Billboard charts back in 2020.
