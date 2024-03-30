March 30, 2024

BLACKPINK Lisa Stuns In Disco Ball Gown For Her 27th Birthday Bash

BLACKPINK Lisa recently celebrated her 27th birthday in her home country, Thailand.

Source: Instagram

The rapper opted for a disco ball gown from the shelves of Oscar de la Renta for her big day.

Source: Instagram

She cut her birthday cake in presence of her close friends and family.

Source: Instagram

She also shared a couple of monochrome images from the celebration.

Source: Instagram

Lisa had an outfit for the second half of the evening.

Source: Instagram

Her friends were snapped giving tribute to the BLACKPINK member.

Source: Instagram

