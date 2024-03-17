March 17, 2024
Blood Diamond To Hotel Rwanda: Best IMDB-rated African-based Action Movies
Hotel Rwanda (8.1): A hotel manager, leads a happy life with his wife and children in Rwanda. He displays immense courage by saving the lives of many helpless refugees during a communal war.
Blood Diamond (8.0): Solomon is forced to work in diamond mines, where he finds a priceless diamond. When Danny learns of it, he promises to help him find his family in exchange for the diamond.
Black Hawk Down (7.7): When an elite force of American soldiers is tasked with the mission to nab a Somalian warlord's top lieutenants, they find themselves ambushed by a large group of Somalis.
The Last King of Scotland (7.6): A Ugandan dictator befriends a Scottish doctor. When the doctor engages in an affair, it sets into motion a horrifying chain of events that opens his eyes.
Tears of the Sun (6.6): A special operation commander sets off to rescue Dr Lena from the jungles of Nigeria. However, they agree to join them only if they agree to rescue 70 other refugees too.
District 9 (7.9): A government agent responsible for relocating the alien species living in the slums of Johannesburg, ends up becoming the target of a nationwide manhunt after a small mishap.
