May 28, 2024
Bobbili Puli To Daana Veera Soora Karna: NTR's Iconic Movies To Watch
Sr NTR excelled in Bhookailas, a K Shankar-helmed film, starring as Raavana. His chemistry with ANR and intense performance in the climax were highlights, along with his emotional expressions.
Bobbili Puli is an action drama featuring Sr NTR as a celebrated Army Officer who becomes a vigilante after tragic events, best known for its iconic court scene against corruption.
Sr NTR's Daana Veera Soora Karna marked his return to mythological drama, featuring him in three roles and rewriting history.
Sr NTR showcased his acting prowess in Justice Chowdary, portraying a justice and his son, with a captivating storyline and catchy songs, particularly the 'Chattaniki Nyayaniki' song.
Lava Kusa Bapu starred in the first Telugu film to be fully shot in colour, Lava Kusa, as Lord Ram, a massive hit that remained in theatres for over 1000 days.
KV Reddy's Mayabazar, based on the folk tale 'Sasirekha Parinayam', revolutionized Telugu cinema with Sr NTR as Lord Krishna, featuring punchy dialogues and impeccable expressions.
Ramudu Bheemudu Sr NTR showcased his versatility in Tapi Chanakya's cult-status film Ramudu Bheemudu, playing two distinct roles, blending drama and situational humor for a family audience.
