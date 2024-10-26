Republic Entertainment Desk

Bollywood Action Movies To Watch This Diwali 2024

Gadera, directed by Yogesh Vats, tells the story of the British's 1912 Himalayan expedition in colonial India, highlighting the challenges of imperial ambition.

Vedaa is about the journey of a young woman, who faces and resists a repressive system against portrayal of an antagonist. 
 

Bhaiiyya Jii is a film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, written by Deepak Kingrani, and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Katin Goswami, and Zoya Hussain.

Khuda Haafiz is  a newly married couple's life is threatened when their wife goes missing under mysterious circumstances, directed by Faruk Kabir and written by him.

Beast, a 2022 film, is a Die Hard in a mall story involving an ex-RAW agent rescuing hostages in a terrorist-overwhelmed shopping mall, with its success largely dependent on its action.

Saaho, a crime film from India, features well-crafted action sequences, VFX, and performances, making it a must-see on Netflix.

Sooryavanshi  is about  Veer Sooryavanshi, head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Shetty's Cop Universe, who serves as a standalone entry, introducing the series and showcasing his unique character.

Leo is about Parthiban, a ruthless cafe owner in Kashmir, defends against a murderous gang and gains attention from a drug cartel, claiming to be a former member.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language action drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Raghav Lawrence as Alliyan Caesar, a notorious gangster.

An Action Hero, follows Maanav, a 30-year-old actor facing murder charges, fleeing his country and facing a vengeful politician. 

