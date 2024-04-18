April 18, 2024
Bollywood Actors Who Have Played Historical Figures
Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra starrer Bajirao Mastani. Kashibai was Bajirao's first wife and Nana Saheb and Ragunath's mother.
Main Atal Hoon is a 2024 Hindi language biographical film directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani. It stars Pankaj Tripathi as Former Prime Minister.
Thackeray is a 2019 Indian biographical film written and directed by Abhijit Panse and made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife.
Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal, is the subject of a film directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Bhavani Iyer.
Emergency, a 2024 film directed by Kangana Ranaut, is a historical drama that narrates the events under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.
Starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Phule and Patralekha as his wife Savitribai Phule, the movie titled Phule commemorates the social reformer's remarkable journey.
Ajay Devgn played the role of Tanhaji Malusare, a Maratha chieftain, who leads a charge to capture the Kondhana fort, guarded by Rajput chieftain Udaybhan Rathod, directed by Om Raut.
