May 25, 2024
Bollywood Classics: 3 Idiots To Dil Chahta Hai
Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham is about Rahul, disowned by his father, moves to London, where his brother Rohan reunites the family after marrying a poor woman.
Kal Ho Na Ho is about Naina, an introverted, depressed girl, meets Aman, who has a secret that changes their lives forever. Rohit, Naina's best friend, ensnares Aman's love.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is about Anjali, in love with Rahul, focuses on Tina, while Rahul's love for Tina is rekindled by Rahul and Tina's eight-year-old daughter.
Dhoom, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, features fast bikes, big action, and non-stop fun in a thrilling 21st-century cops and robbers tale.
Dil Chahta Hai is about three college-outgoing childhood friends, each with unique approaches to relationships, form a bond as they navigate their love and tension.
Koi Mil Gya is about a disabled young man who tries to continue his father's work in communicating with extraterrestrials, leading to a miraculous and wonderful outcome.
3 Idiots is based on two friends who search for their lost college companion, recalling their college days and the friend who inspired them to think differently, despite being dubbed "idiots."
