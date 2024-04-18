April 18, 2024
Bollywood Films Inspired By Real Love Stories
The untold story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from ticket collector to trophy collector - the world-cup-winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
Source: IMDb
SherShaah is a movie based on the life and martyrdom of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, featuring Sidharth Malhotra using the slogal 'Ye dil maange more'.
Source: IMDb
The 2 states is a story based on the autobiography about a couple, Krish and Ananya, from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, who are deeply in love and want to marry.
Source: X
Padman starrer Akshay Kumar is a story about Arunachalam Muruganatham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary-napkin.
Source: IMDb
Mary Kom starrer Priyanka Chopra is based mostly on Mary Kom's real life – the true star of the movie.
Source: IMDb
The film tells the true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, written by Jaskunwar Kohli and Anurag Pathak.
Source: IMDb
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on atrue story of Madhya Pradesh's Anita Narre who face frustration and sexual harassment due to inadequate toilet facilities, and refuses to return to husband's home.
Source: IMDb