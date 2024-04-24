April 24, 2024
Bollywood Films That Are Remakes Of Tamil Movies
The 2002 Hindi romantic drama Saathiya, directed by Shaad Ali, stars Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji and is a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey.
Source: IMDb
Ghajini is a 2008 Indian Hindi action thriller film, a remake of Murugadoss's Tamil-language Tamil-language film, starring Aamir Khan, Asin, and Jiah Khan.
Source: IMDb
Singham is a 2011 Indian Hindi action film directed by Rohit Shetty, produced by Reliance Entertainment, and a remake of the 2010 Tamil Suriya film. Starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.
Source: IMDb
Force is a 2011 Indian Hindi action thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat, featuring John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, and Vidyut Jammwal, and a remake of 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.
Source: IMDb
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by A. R. Murugadoss, starring Akshay Kumar. It is a remake of Murugadoss' 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki.
Source: IMDb
OK Jaanu is a 2017 Indian Hindi romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali, a remake of Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani.
Source: IMDb
Bholaa is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ajay Devgn, a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, starring Devgn, Tabu, Dobriyal, Mishra, Rao, and Kumar.
Source: IMDb