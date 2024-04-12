April 12, 2024
Bollywood Films That Celebrate Female Friendships
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this movie is about three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations. The movie stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink is about retired lawyer clears names of three young women. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Vikas Bahl, Queen is based on a traditional family of Delhi sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled. This movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is based on a love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about Kabir and Naina's bond which was formed during trekking trip. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Dor movie is about two women from different backgrounds, whose new friendship was tested as one holds husband's fate. Starred by Ayesha Takia, Shreyas Talpade, Gul Panag
Source: IMDb
Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Aisha is about a chaos after a wealthy woman decides to turn matchmaker for a naive village belle. The movie stars Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Karamjeet Madonna.
Source: IMDb