June 6, 2024
Bollywood Movies Featuring A Love Triangle: Manmarziyaan To Mujhse Dosti Karogi
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is about Anjali, in love with her college friend Rahul, rekindled their relationship with Tina, who later reunited with her father after the death of Tina.
Muhjse Dosti Karogi is about Raj, Pooja, and Tina, three best friends, find themselves in a challenging situation shaped by time, letters, love, and separation.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai s about the musical exploration the lives of three dreamy characters, Rahul, Pooja, and Nisha, and their journey to find their true love.
Three young people discover that love is not confined by societal norms, as portrayed in the film by Anurag Basu, written by Tani Basu, and stars Ranbir Kapoor,Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Ileana D'Cruz.
Kal Ho Na Ho is about Naina, an introverted, depressed girl, meets Aman, who has a secret that changes their lives forever. Rohit, Naina's best friend, ensnares Aman's love.
SILSILA is a love story shattered by societal expectations, resembling adultery. Directed by Yash Chopra, written by Preeti Bedi and Sagar Sarhadi, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.
Devdas is about Devdas Mukherjee's life spirals out of control after his wealthy family prevents him from marrying his love interest, leading him to resort to alcohol and vice.
