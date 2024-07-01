Republic Entertainment Desk
Bollywood Movies To Watch Out For: Sarfira To Kill
Auron men Kahan Tha Dum showcases a love story that unfolds from 2002 to 2023. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill
Source: IMDb
Bad Newz follows two Punjabi men and a Christian-Hindu girl, who unexpectedly become pregnant after a one-night stand, directed by Anand Tiwari.
Source: Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Sarfira is about a captivating tale set in the realm of startups and aviation, inspires individuals to pursue their dreams, despite the world's skepticism.
Source: File Photo
Ulajh is about a young IFS officer, from a patriotic family, becomes involved in a dangerous personal conspiracy while at a career-defining post.
Source: Instagram
Kill is about a train trip to New Delhi leads to a confrontation between two commandos and an invading bandit army.
Source: IMDb
Haunted Ghost Of The Past is about a supernatural thriller featuring a couple moving into a haunted mansion, discovering the house is haunted by its previous owners.
Source: IMDb