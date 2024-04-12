April 11, 2024
Bollywood Movies With Blind Protagonists
Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist faces a mysterious crime, requiring him to report it, a story written by Arijit Biswas and Yogesh Chandekar, and directed by Damien Chazelle.
Source: IMDb
Black revolves around a young woman with visual and hearing impairments, who is aided by a teacher who provides light. The movie is is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Source: IMDb
Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanna is about Zooni, a blind girl, meets Rehan, ignoring warnings to discover life. She must decide if she's making the right love choice.
Source: IMDb
Aankhen is about a bank manager who is stripped of his duties, leading him to seek revenge by robbing the bank and training three blind men.
Source: IMDb
Kaabil is about a blind dubbing artist seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed.
Source: IMDb
Sangeet is about a blind orphan girl, with the help of a street performer, who aspires to become a successful singer, discovering her real parents along the way.
Source: IMDb
Dosti is about a remake of Lalu Bhulu, which is about the story of Mohan played by Sudhir Kumar and Ramu played by Sushil Kumar visually impaired, whose friendship is tested through fate and trials.
Source: IMDb