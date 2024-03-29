March 28, 2024
Bollywood Musicals To Watch On OTT Ahead Of Amar Singh Chamkila
Aashiqui 2 on Prime Video: Rahul falls in love with Aarohi who sings in a bar. He helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a famous singer but his own shortcomings jeopardise their future.
Taal on Zee 5: Mansi becomes famous with Vikrant's help after her former lover's family insults her and her father. Problems arise when her ex-lover apologises to her and tries to win her back.
Rock On!! on Netflix: Four musician friends fail to make it big as a band due to a misunderstanding. Years later, they reignite their dream by forgetting their woes and reignite their journey.
Rockstar on Jio Cinema: A student is a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Netflix: An independent woman recovering from a breakup and a musician, meet and form an incredible bond. From there, they experience love, heartbreak and the facts of life.
Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix: A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.
