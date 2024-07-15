Republic Entertainment Desk
Bollywood Wedding Dramas To Binge Watch This Weekend
Band Baaja Baraat is a 2010 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Maneesh Sharma, featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, following Shruti Kakkar and Bittoo Sharma's wedding enterprise.
Source: IMDb
Tanu Weds Manu, a romantic comedy drama is about Manu, an NRI doctor, visits India to find a bride and falls in love with Tanu, who enlists his help in eloping with her lover.
Source: IMDb
Ali Abbas Zafar directed Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and wrote a quirky rom-com featuring Kush finding the ideal Indian bride Dimple for his brother Luv, resulting in comical and unpredictable.
Source: IMDb
Queen is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bahl, starring Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon, and follows Rani Mehra, a shy Punjabi girl, on her honeymoon to Paris.
Source: IMDb
Shubh Mangal Zyaada is about Kartik and Aman who face challenges in their love story, with Aman's family fighting for his affection, while Kartik refuses to step back until he marries Aman.
Source: IMDb
Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, based on The Wedding Ringer, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Source: IMDb
Aisha is about a wealthy woman who becomes a matchmaker for a naive village belle, leading to chaos and starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Karimjeet Madonna.
Source: IMDb