score-card
Republic Entertainment Desk

Bollywood Wedding Dramas To Binge Watch This Weekend

Band Baaja Baraat is a 2010 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Maneesh Sharma, featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, following Shruti Kakkar and Bittoo Sharma's wedding enterprise.

Source: IMDb

Tanu Weds Manu, a romantic comedy drama is about Manu, an NRI doctor, visits India to find a bride and falls in love with Tanu, who enlists his help in eloping with her lover.

Source: IMDb

Ali Abbas Zafar directed Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and wrote a quirky rom-com featuring Kush finding the ideal Indian bride Dimple for his brother Luv, resulting in comical and unpredictable.

Source: IMDb

Queen is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bahl, starring Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon, and follows Rani Mehra, a shy Punjabi girl, on her honeymoon to Paris.

Source: IMDb

Shubh Mangal Zyaada is about Kartik and Aman who face challenges in their love story, with Aman's family fighting for his affection, while Kartik refuses to step back until he marries Aman.

Source: IMDb

Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, based on The Wedding Ringer, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: IMDb

Aisha is about a wealthy woman who becomes a matchmaker for a naive village belle, leading to chaos and starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Karimjeet Madonna.

Source: IMDb