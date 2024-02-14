February 13, 2024
Movies Based On Book Adaptation To Watch On OTT
Omkara (2006) is a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Ajay Devgan and Kareena Kapoor. Omkara is a dark film that is an adaptation of Shakespearean love story.
Source: IMDb
Devdas is a 2002 movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is Saratchandra Chatterjee's 1917 novel
Available on Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
3 Idiots is a comedy-drama film written, directed, and edited by Rajkumar Hirani. It is a loose adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's first novel, Five Point Someone. Available on: Amazon Video, Prime Video
Source: IMDB
Maqbool is a 2004 Indian Hindi-language crime drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Irrfan and Tabu. It is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Available on: HD on Hotstar
Source: IMDb
Aisha is a 2010 movie directed by Rajshree Ojha and starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. Available on: Disney+ Hotstar
Source: IMDb
Haider (2014) is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Shahid Kapoor, Tabu. It is Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'. Available on: Netflix and Zee5
Source: IMDB
7 Khoon Maaf is a book adaptation based on Ruskin Bond's short story "Susanna's Seven Husbands." The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Available on: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Prime Video
Source: IMDb