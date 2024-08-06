Republic Entertainment Desk
Book Adaptations To Look Forward To: It Ends With Us To Every Summer After
"Michael Showalter's film adapts Robinne Lee's novel, starring Anne Hathaway as a single mom who falls for a younger boy band lead (Nicholas Galitzine), exploring unexpected love and self-discovery.
Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel 'It Ends With Us' comes to life on screen, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be released on August 9.
Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel 'Wicked' is adapted into a film, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The book reimagines The Wizard of Oz from the witches' perspective.
Liu Cixin's award-winning novel 'The Three-Body Problem' is adapted into a Netflix series. Sci-fi epic explores first contact with an alien civilization.
Crockett Johnson's classic children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon comes to life in an animated/live-action adaptation. Zachary Levi stars as grown-up Harold whose imagination can create reality.
Director Bong Joon Ho adapts Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey 17' into a film, starring Robert Pattinson as expendable space colonist Mickey 7, who's repeatedly brought back to life.
FX adapts James Clavell's epic novel Shogun into a series, set in 1600s Japan. The show brings to life Lord Toranaga's battle for survival and the arrival of English pilot John Blackthorne.
