March 22, 2024
Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch: The Shining, The Perks of Being A Wallflower And More
The Perks of Being A Wallflower: Charlie enters high school and is nervous about his new life. Befriending his seniors, he learns to cope with his friend's suicide and his troubled past.
Source: IMDb
Little Women: While the March sisters enter the threshold of womanhood, they go through many ups and downs in life and endeavour to make important decisions that can affect their future.
Source: IMDb
Crazy Rich Asians: Rachel dates a man named Nick and looks forward to meeting his family. She is shaken up when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.
Source: IMDb
The Social Network: Mark Zuckerberg creates a social networking site, Facebook, with his friend's help. Though it turns out to be successful, he severs ties with several people along the way.
Source: IMDB
The Shining: Jack and his family move into an isolated hotel with a violent past. Living in isolation, Jack begins to lose his sanity, which affects his family members.
Source: IMDb
Killers of the Flower Moon: Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders.
Source: IMDB