March 22, 2024

Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch: The Shining, The Perks of Being A Wallflower And More

The Perks of Being A Wallflower: Charlie enters high school and is nervous about his new life. Befriending his seniors, he learns to cope with his friend's suicide and his troubled past.

Little Women: While the March sisters enter the threshold of womanhood, they go through many ups and downs in life and endeavour to make important decisions that can affect their future.

Crazy Rich Asians: Rachel dates a man named Nick and looks forward to meeting his family. She is shaken up when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.

The Social Network: Mark Zuckerberg creates a social networking site, Facebook, with his friend's help. Though it turns out to be successful, he severs ties with several people along the way.

The Shining: Jack and his family move into an isolated hotel with a violent past. Living in isolation, Jack begins to lose his sanity, which affects his family members.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders.

