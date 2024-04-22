April 22, 2024
BR Chopra Directorial Films To Watch
Naya Daur is about a horse cart rider who challenges the son of a landlord who plans to modernise his business by replacing horse carts with buses. The stars included Dip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
Source: IMDb
A stage actor marries a woman with a secret past, leading to a murder mystery, directed by B.R. Chopra, written by Akhtar-Ul-Iman, and starring Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, and Mumtaz Askari.
Kanoon is about a lawyer uses eyewitness evidence to catch a killer, but the identified criminal is the lawyer's mentor, prospective father-in-law, and judge. The movie stars Rajendra Kumar Tuli.
Waqt is about a family is separated by a natural disaster, but their lives are interconnected years later, directed by Yash Chopra, written by Akhtar Mirza and Akhtar-Ul-Iman.
Dhundh is about a traveler aids a woman involved in a murder, directed by B.R. Chopra, written by Akhtar-Ul-Iman, Aghatha Christie, and Akhtar Mirza, starringNavin Nischol, Zeenat Aman.
Ittefaq is about a woman is terrified as an accused murderer escapes a mental hospital and seeks refuge in her home, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Akhtar-Ul-Iman.
Dhool Ka Phool about Mahesh and Meena who fall in love, but Mahesh marries another girl at his father's request. Meena gives their baby to Mahesh, claiming their relationship was a mistake.
