January 17, 2024
Bradley Cooper, GOT7 Jackson Wang Arrive In Style For Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week
The Louis Vuitton show took place at the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night. It was attended by several celebrities including Bradley Cooper.
Source: X
GOT7 member Jackson Wang also made an appearance at the event.
Source: X
He was joined by his fellow bandmate BamBam.
Source: X
Maestro star Carey Mulligan was seen posing for the photographers at the fashion show.
Source: X
Red, White, and Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez channeled his inner cowboy for the event.
Source: X
All members of the K-pop group RIIZE put their fashion foot forward in Louis Vuitton ensembles.
Source: X