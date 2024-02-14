February 13, 2024

Bramayugam, Blonde, The Lighthouse: Contemporary Black And White Films

The Mammootty starrer Bramayugam is an experimental Malayalam language horror film set in the 18th century. The film is set for a release on February 15.

The Ana De Armas led Blonde features the actress as Marilyn Monroe. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Horror-fantasy film The Lighthouse, features Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in a poetic descent into madness. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema.

John David Washington and Zendaya star in Malcolm and Marie as the titular characters. The dialogue-heavy watch features what excessive fame can do to a raw relationship.

Though Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is not entirely a black and white film, the Oscars frontrunner features multiple key segments in the visual aesthetic.

The Oscar-nominated Roma's beauty lies in the fact that adding colour to it would simply take away from the complex yet hearteningly mundane premise. The film is available on Netflix.

Ida, which released in 2013, features the story of a nun on the brink of taking her vows, who learns of her family's Jewish heritage.

