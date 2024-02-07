February 2, 2024
Branding In Seongsu To The Impossible Heir: K-Dramas Releasing This February 2024
A Killer Paradox: When one accidental killing leads to another, a college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him.
Branding In Seongsu: An office romance that depicts what happens when the soul of a warm intern who wants an affectionate relationship with a cold-blooded marketing team leader changes after kissing.
Wedding Impossible: When wealthy heir Lee Do-han suggests a sham marriage to the relatively unknown actress, she seizes the chance despite Do-han's homosexuality.
Grand Shining Hotel: A fantasy story about a man who accidentally gets drawn into a fictional world inside of a horror novel.
The Impossible Heir: Kang In-ha leaves his life of poverty behind after learning that he is the illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner.
