June 6, 2024
Bridgerton: Know Real Age Of Show's Characters
The show's first season depicted Daphne as 21 years old, while in reality, Phoebe Dynevor was 24.
Source: IMDb
Simon Basset was depicted as 29 in the first season, while Regé-Jean Page was actually 36 in 2024.
Source: IMDb
In season two, Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest character, is 31 years old, while in real life, Jonathan Bailey is 36.
Source: IMDb
The show portrays Colin Bridgerton as 24, while in reality, Luke Newton is 31.
Source: IMDb
The show portrays Eloise as 19 years old, while actress Claudia Jessie is 34 in real life.
Source: IMDb
Francesca Bridgerton, an 18-year-old, is portrayed by 28-year-old Hannah Dodd in the show.
Source: IMDb
The show portrays Penelope Featherington as 19 years old, while in reality, Nicola Coughlan is 37.
Source: IMDb