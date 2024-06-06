June 6, 2024
Bridgerton To Outlander: Must-Watch Regency Shows
Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman, relocates from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village attempting to transform into a seaside resort.
The Bridgerton family, consisting of eight close-knit siblings, seeks love and happiness in London high society.
Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, both spirited and wealthy, meet in a passionate encounter, but their love for a woman from their class is a challenge.
Belgravia is about the rise of the nouveau riche, including the Trenchard family, in London's upper classes and the potential emergence of past secrets.
Vanity Fair is an adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray's 1848 novel.
The Pursuit Of Love is set in Europe before WWII, follows Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan, driven by love and marriage, as they search for the perfect husband.
Poldark is about Ross Poldark returns home after the Revolutionary War and starts a new business venture, making new enemies and discovering a new love unexpectedly.
