June 6, 2024

Bridgerton To Outlander: Must-Watch Regency Shows

Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman, relocates from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village attempting to transform into a seaside resort.

Source: IMDb

The Bridgerton family, consisting of eight close-knit siblings, seeks love and happiness in London high society.

Source: IMDb

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, both spirited and wealthy, meet in a passionate encounter, but their love for a woman from their class is a challenge.

Source: IMDb

Belgravia is about the rise of the nouveau riche, including the Trenchard family, in London's upper classes and the potential emergence of past secrets.

Source: IMDb

Vanity Fair is an adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray's 1848 novel.

Source: IMDb

The Pursuit Of Love is set in Europe before WWII, follows Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan, driven by love and marriage, as they search for the perfect husband.

Source: IMDb

Poldark is about Ross Poldark returns home after the Revolutionary War and starts a new business venture, making new enemies and discovering a new love unexpectedly.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide