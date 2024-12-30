BTS V Birthday: Winter Bear To Wings, Songs Written By Kim Tae-hyung

Winter Bear is a Korean language song and is sung by V. Winter Bear, from the album Winter Bear, was released in the year 2023. The duration of the song is 2:54.
BTS V Sweet Night is a unknown song from the album Blast Thru Hits. Sweet night is composed by Kim Tae-Hyung.
Blue & Grey is a Korean language song and is sung by BTS. Blue & Grey, from the album BE, was released in the year 2021. The duration of the song is 4:14.
Inner Child, a Korean song by BTS, was released in 2021 as part of their album , with a duration of 3:53.
BTS's 2021 album Wings features the Korean song "Stigma," which has a duration of 3:36.
BTS's 2021 album, Love Yourself Answer, features the Korean song Singularity, with a duration of 3:16.
Scenery, an Unknown language song by Kairos Covers, is part of the 2023 Kairos's Kpop Piano Covers, Vol. 17, with a duration of 4:27.
