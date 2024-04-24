April 24, 2024

Calcium Rich Indian Dishes To Include In Your Meals

Paneer Bhurji, a low-carb meal rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc, is beneficial for weight loss and controlling high blood pressure.

Source: Freepik

Ragi dosa is high in fiber, low glycemic index, and calcium content, can be beneficial in a balanced diet, but should not replace other essential nutrients.

Source: Freepik

Fenugreek and spinach are rich in calcium, dietary fiber, potassium, and magnesium. When combined with Indian spices like turmeric, ginger, and mustard seeds, they enhance calcium absorption.

Source: Freepik

Rajma, also known as kidney beans, is a rich source of calcium, known for its ability to treat dry and dull skin by purifying blood.

Source: freepik

Til is a rich source of essential minerals like copper, magnesium, and calcium, beneficial for individuals with rheumatoid arthritis and respiratory issues.

Source: Freepik

Almonds are a rich source of calcium, fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, and proteins, aiding in bone strengthening, heart health, and memory improvement, but should be consumed in smaller portions

Source: Freepik

Chia seeds contains calcium provides around 631 mg of calcium per 100 grams and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids with fiber. They are very good for bone strength.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide