April 24, 2024
Calcium Rich Indian Dishes To Include In Your Meals
Paneer Bhurji, a low-carb meal rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc, is beneficial for weight loss and controlling high blood pressure.
Ragi dosa is high in fiber, low glycemic index, and calcium content, can be beneficial in a balanced diet, but should not replace other essential nutrients.
Fenugreek and spinach are rich in calcium, dietary fiber, potassium, and magnesium. When combined with Indian spices like turmeric, ginger, and mustard seeds, they enhance calcium absorption.
Rajma, also known as kidney beans, is a rich source of calcium, known for its ability to treat dry and dull skin by purifying blood.
Til is a rich source of essential minerals like copper, magnesium, and calcium, beneficial for individuals with rheumatoid arthritis and respiratory issues.
Almonds are a rich source of calcium, fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidants, and proteins, aiding in bone strengthening, heart health, and memory improvement, but should be consumed in smaller portions
Chia seeds contains calcium provides around 631 mg of calcium per 100 grams and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids with fiber. They are very good for bone strength.
