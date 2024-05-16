May 15, 2024
Cannes 2024: Indian Films To Be Screened
All We Imagine As Light - The film revolves around a nurse named Prabha who faces challenges in Mumbai after receiving a surprise gift from her estranged husband.
Source: IMDb
Sister Midnight - It revolves around a couple who tie the knot after an arranged marriage. The story begins when the husband finds out a strange truth about his wife.
Sun flowers Were The first Ones to Know - The film is about an old lady who steals a rooster in a village, causing the sun to never rise again. It is written and directed by Chidananda S Naik.
Bunny Hood - It is a film about an innocent Bobby who discovers her mother's truth when she is unexpectedly hospitalised.
Manthan - The film revolves around Dr. Rao, a veterinarian, who establishes a Milk Co-operative society for villagers' welfare, despite dissatisfaction from wealthy Mishraji and Sarpanch.
The Shameless is about the Chicago family, known for their loyalty and feistiness.
In Retreat is about a man in his 50s who returns home to a small mountain town in the late fall. He lingers at the threshold, delaying his arrival.
