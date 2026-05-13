Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Makes A Statement On Red Carpet In A Bustier Gown With Dupatta Twist
Alia Bhatt has returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
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On the opening day, Alia walked on the red carpet donning Tamara Ralph's sculpted gown, featuring a plunging neckline and sweeping train.
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Alia brought the Indianness to the red carpet with a chiffon dupatta (scarf) trailing behind her.
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She added a regal touch with Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship.
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For the unversed, Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond and 20 carats of finely set diamonds.
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To elevate her look, Alia opted for Chopard's earrings and rings.
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She styled her hair in soft curls and dewy makeup with blushed cheeks and tinted pink lips.
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This was Alia's second look of the day after making a striking appearance in a princess-coded ensemble.