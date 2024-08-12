Republic Entertainment Desk
Cara Delevingne Birthday: Suicide Squad To Tulip Fever, Her Most Popular Movies
Cara Delevingne's portrayal of Margo Roth Spiegelman in Paper Towns, a bestselling novel, earned her a Teen Choice Award and gained popularity among young audiences.
Cara's role in 17th-century Amsterdam romantic drama, Tulip fever, showcases her acting range, despite not achieving box office success.
Cara Delevingne's performance in The Face of an Angel, as Melanie, a friend and pub worker, was praised for her sincere and affecting performance.
Cara's performance in Suicide Squad, as Dr. June Moone, despite negative reviews, earned her a Teen Choice Award, showcasing her ability to handle sinister characters.
Cara plays Kath Talent in the critically panned London Fields, a crime/mystery thriller based on Martin Amis' novel, allowing her to explore a tragic character.
Cara Delevingne starred as Princess Sorokina in the 2012 film Anna Karenina, a tragic tale based on Tolstoy's novel, gaining acclaim for its lush visuals and performances.
Cara Delevingne stars in Her Smell, portraying Crassie Cassie, a punk rock drummer, tackling themes of self-destruction and addiction, showcasing emotional depth and complex character acting.
