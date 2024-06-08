June 7, 2024
Cartoons That Will Take You Back In Time: Bob The Builder To Noddy
Emmy and Max discover Dragon Land, a magical place where they meet dragons Ord, Cassie, Zak, Wheezie, and Quetzal. They face challenges together, featuring Dragon Tunes for home singing.
Source: IMDb
Bob the Builder is a British animated children's television series, created by Keith Chapman for HIT Entertainment and Hot Animation, featuring Bob, Wendy, and their anthropomorphized work-vehicles.
Danny Antonucci created a unique, day-to-day story featuring Matt Hill, Sam Vincent, and Tony Sampson, all of whom share the same name.
Kipper is the charming collection of tales features Kipper exploring the attic, fishing with Tiger, finding a magical umbrella, visiting the seaside, and receiving a visitor at night.
Pingu, a clumsy penguin, lives with his family on a polar ice cap in Antarctica, embarking on adventures with his sister Pinga and friend Robby the seal.
Oswald is the revolves around a blue octopus, Weenie, and his friends Daisy and Henry, a penguin, created by Dan Yaccarino and Lisa Eve Huberman, and stars Fred Savage and Debi Derryberry.
Noddy is about three children can visit an antique toy store, Notions, Oddities, Doodads and Delights of Yesterday, where toys and the shopkeeper's pet crawfish come to life.
