Celeb Inspired Styles That Ruled 2024

Kriti paired a Versace bustier with denim jeans and a denim jacket, showcasing a bodycon silhouette and a plunging neckline.
The long denim skirt, popularized by icons like Farrah Fawcett and Jane Birkin, has gained a significant resurgence in the 70s, blending bohemian and laid-back cool styles.
2024 is reviving the 70s disco fever trend with metallic fabrics, sequins, and glitter reshaping everyday fashion, featuring shimmering tops, metallic dresses, and sequined accessories.
In 2024, the 70s-inspired pantsuit is gaining popularity with oversized silhouettes, bold colors, and classic neutrals, often paired with platform shoes or stilettos for a modern twist.
Crushed silk, a luxurious material from the 1970s, is regaining popularity in 2024 due to its vintage glamour and versatility in modern wardrobes.
Crop tops, popular in the 1970s, have resurfaced in 2024, providing chic and fun styling options when paired with high-waist jeans or flared pants.
In 2024, jumpsuits, once popular among fashion icons like Bianca Jagger and Cher, are resurgence in style as one-piece wonders, available in velvet, satin, and cotton, and paired with a wide belt.
